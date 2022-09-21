NoLimitCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $448,069.62 (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $448,069.62 and $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 59.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 79.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

