Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$49.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.7 %

NPI opened at C$44.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$10.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$47.13.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

About Northland Power

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

