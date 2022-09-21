NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Cut to $4,800.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $140.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,502.50.

NVR Stock Down 1.2 %

NVR stock opened at $4,084.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,287.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,342.34. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVR will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in NVR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NVR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

