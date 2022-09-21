NVR (NYSE:NVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,502.50.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $4,084.53 on Monday. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,287.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,342.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $82.45 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NVR by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in NVR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NVR by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in NVR by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

