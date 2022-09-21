NVR (NYSE:NVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,502.50.
NVR Price Performance
NVR stock opened at $4,084.53 on Monday. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,287.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,342.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of NVR
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NVR by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in NVR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NVR by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in NVR by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVR (NVR)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.