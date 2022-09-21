Octopus Protocol Price Up 0.2% This Week (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Octopus Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Octopus Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37,025.02 and approximately $23,429.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Octopus Protocol Profile

Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Octopus Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octopus Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octopus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

