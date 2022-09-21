ODUWA Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005161 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001014 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

