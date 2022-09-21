OneRoot Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,997.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $423,618.52 and approximately $15,997.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

