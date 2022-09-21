Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $20.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Stock Down 2.7 %

Open Lending stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 18.48, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 113.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.