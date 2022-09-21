Open Platform (OPEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,711.00

Open Platform (OPEN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $704,266.72 and approximately $17,711.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00125647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00865760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

