Orchid Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Orchid has a market capitalization of $68.22 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0988 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,708.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00061529 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011043 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005572 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00063462 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.