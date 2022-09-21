Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.0 %

OC opened at $80.76 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Amundi grew its position in Owens Corning by 20.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 900,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after buying an additional 154,777 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 23.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 508,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,802,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

