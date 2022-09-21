Oxen (OXEN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $510,074.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. Oxen has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $510,074.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,166.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00023635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00150675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00277678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00738865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,987,823 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

