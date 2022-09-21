Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.60. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 209,510 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Palatin Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 million, a PE ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.