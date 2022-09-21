Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.60. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 209,510 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 million, a PE ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

