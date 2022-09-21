Pallapay Market Capitalization Hits $7.89 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $88,023.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00128398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00541502 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00886466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.