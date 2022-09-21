Pallapay Market Capitalization Hits $7.89 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $88,023.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00128398 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00541502 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00886466 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pallapay Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pallapay
