Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) versus Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Financial Contrast

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Sharecare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 53.40 -$65.14 million N/A N/A Sharecare $412.82 million 1.69 -$85.00 million ($0.30) -6.60

Pear Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sharecare.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sharecare 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings for Pear Therapeutics and Sharecare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 424.69%. Sharecare has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 158.84%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than Sharecare.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics N/A -184.45% -49.89% Sharecare -23.50% -18.17% -13.60%

Risk and Volatility

Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharecare has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Sharecare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats Sharecare on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

