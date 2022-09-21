PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Sky Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.9% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

