PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of PetroChina from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

NYSE PTR opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $2.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 99.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 130.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 7.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 40.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 853.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

