Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $25.59 million and approximately $236,601.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00088045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00072877 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00030852 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007569 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

