Pika (PIKA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $579,185.89

Pika (PIKA) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Pika coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pika has a market cap of $579,185.89 and approximately $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pika has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00124972 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00477208 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00876533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pika Coin Profile
Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pika is https://reddit.com/r/PikaCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Pika Coin Trading
