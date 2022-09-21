PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits Market Capitalization of $194,461.55

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $194,461.55 and approximately $270.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00284252 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00110423 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

