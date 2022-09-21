Playcent Reaches Market Capitalization of $292,636.03 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $292,636.03 and $26,019.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00128669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00544987 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00894773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Playcent’s launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official website is playcent.com. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

