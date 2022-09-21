Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 63,913 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 63,913 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.47. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $182.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.