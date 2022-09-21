Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.0308

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Polis has a market cap of $303,053.39 and approximately $175.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000281 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2021. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

