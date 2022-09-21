Polygon Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polygon has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $6.30 billion and approximately $509.36 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00128398 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00541502 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00886466 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
