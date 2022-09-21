PooCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.19 Million (POOCOIN)

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. One PooCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PooCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. PooCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00124600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00476877 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00874486 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PooCoin Coin Profile
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. The Reddit community for PooCoin is https://reddit.com/r/PooCoin. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PooCoin Coin Trading
