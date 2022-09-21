PoolTogether Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million (POOL)

PoolTogether (POOL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. PoolTogether has a market cap of $2.76 million and $41,532.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PoolTogether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00007319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PoolTogether has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00125641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00865854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PoolTogether Profile

PoolTogether’s genesis date was February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 coins. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether.

Buying and Selling PoolTogether

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether is a protocol for no-loss prize games on Ethereum. Modeled on the well-established concept of “no loss lotteries” and “prize savings accounts” the protocol offers a chance to win prizes in exchange for depositing funds. Even if the users don't win, they keep all their deposited funds. Prizes are made up of the interest that accrues on all users deposits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoolTogether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoolTogether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PoolTogether using one of the exchanges listed above.

