PornRocket (PORNROCKET) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One PornRocket coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PornRocket has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. PornRocket has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $995.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00125711 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00858278 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PornRocket Coin Profile
PornRocket’s total supply is 387,943,923,539,247 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PornRocket Coin Trading
