Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($81.63) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($85.71) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €71.90 ($73.37) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €73.47. The company has a current ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €59.06 ($60.27) and a 12-month high of €97.66 ($99.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

