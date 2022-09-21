PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPG. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.41.

PPG opened at $116.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 129,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

