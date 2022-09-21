Project TXA (TXA) Price Tops $0.47

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Project TXA has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $36,356.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Project TXA

TXA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.

Buying and Selling Project TXA

According to CryptoCompare, “The TXA Ecosystem Project is a global decentralized project to build a new settlement layer that any exchange platform can use to support its settlement. Telegram | Medium “

