Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $133.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $110.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average of $136.04. Prologis has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.