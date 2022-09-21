Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $133.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.
Shares of Prologis stock opened at $110.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average of $136.04. Prologis has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
