Proton (XPR) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Proton (XPR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Proton has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $31.11 million and $3.28 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00128398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00541502 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00886466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 19th, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,871,551,504 coins and its circulating supply is 13,871,465,524 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.