PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $251,843.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,545.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00061700 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010979 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005391 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00064147 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUBLISH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

