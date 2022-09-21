PuddingSwap Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. PuddingSwap has a total market cap of $16,116.24 and approximately $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00125897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00494480 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00894292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PuddingSwap Profile

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PuddingSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PuddingSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PuddingSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

