PuddingSwap Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. PuddingSwap has a total market cap of $16,116.24 and approximately $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00125897 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00494480 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00894292 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PuddingSwap Profile
PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
