PureFi Protocol (UFI) Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One PureFi Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PureFi Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. PureFi Protocol has a market cap of $380,597.00 and $73,121.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004805 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000354 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00030442 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

PureFi Protocol Coin Profile

UFI is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2021. PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,434,846 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.

PureFi Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PureFi is a DeFi AML protocol for cryptocurrency onboarding. Developed by AMLBot in partnership with Hacken Foundation it aims to provide a full-cycle solution for cryptoasset analytics and AML/KYC procedures on the DeFi market. PureFi within a set of smart contracts will connect KYC/AML providers with DeFi users and Dexs/Defi projects in order to provide cryptoassets analytics and protect honest DeFi market players from “dirty money” risks. For example the liquidity pool user will be able to avoid the risk of getting an illegal money trail using the Verifiable Credentials certificate with his full-fledged AML/KYC data. PUREFI token (UFI) is the ERC20 token minted on the Ethereum blockchain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that empowers the PUREFI protocol. The key utility function of UFI is to provide access to PureFi services, to enable the circulation within PureFi protocol, receive new oracles and protocol updates, as well as enable cryptoasset analytics and identity verification. Telegram Whitepaper “

