Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Increased by Analyst

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the network technology company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $226.67 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $206.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.79.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

PANW opened at $175.02 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of -192.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,676 shares in the company, valued at $16,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

