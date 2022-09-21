Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.25 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $36.20 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $103.43 or 0.00551825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00128515 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005337 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00543183 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00884767 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Quant Coin Profile
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is www.quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Quant Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
