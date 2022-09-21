RamenSwap 1-Day Volume Reaches $28,703.00 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, RamenSwap has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One RamenSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. RamenSwap has a market cap of $5,947.24 and approximately $28,703.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00123088 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00483075 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00885124 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About RamenSwap
RamenSwap Coin Trading
