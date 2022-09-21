Release Project (REL) Price Hits $0.0000

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Release Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Release Project has a total market cap of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Release Project Profile

Release Project (REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

