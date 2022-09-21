Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 3.5 %

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,325,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,091,000 after buying an additional 1,178,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,772,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 745,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 687,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

