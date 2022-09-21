Reunion Gold (OTC:RGDFF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reunion Gold (OTC:RGDFF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Reunion Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTC RGDFF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Reunion Gold has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

