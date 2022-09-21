Reviewing Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) & Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Edgio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 3 0 2.75 Edgio 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fair Isaac and Edgio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus target price of $546.40, indicating a potential upside of 21.40%. Edgio has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 53.01%. Given Edgio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edgio is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fair Isaac and Edgio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.32 billion 8.63 $392.08 million $13.65 32.97 Edgio $217.63 million 1.94 -$54.76 million ($0.39) -7.82

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Edgio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 27.04% -67.14% 24.28% Edgio -21.34% -9.75% -4.87%

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Edgio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also provides FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

About Edgio

(Get Rating)

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.