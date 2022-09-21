Reviewing OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmuCell and OncoCyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $19.24 million 3.17 -$80,000.00 $0.03 262.75 OncoCyte $7.73 million 13.61 -$64.10 million ($0.72) -1.23

Profitability

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmuCell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ImmuCell and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell 1.34% 0.84% 0.60% OncoCyte -846.58% -54.28% -25.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of ImmuCell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ImmuCell and OncoCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 OncoCyte 0 1 4 0 2.80

OncoCyte has a consensus price target of $2.94, indicating a potential upside of 231.38%. Given OncoCyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Summary

ImmuCell beats OncoCyte on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmuCell

(Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. In addition, it is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides biomarker discovery testing, assay design and development, and clinical trial support services, as well as various biomarker tests for pharmaceutical companies. The company has a collaboration agreement with Life Technologies Corporation to develop and collaborate in the commercialization of Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus and Determa IO assay for use with Ion Torrent Genexus integrated sequencer and purification system. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.