Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.67.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at 2.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 3.92. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of 1.97 and a 12-month high of 12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigetti Computing will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 81,872.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately 5,479,406.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rigetti Computing news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 30,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 123,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,033,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately 4,144,515.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 81,872.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately 5,479,406.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,309 shares of company stock worth $2,141,704 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,528,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,505,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,224,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Articles

