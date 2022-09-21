Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $562,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of KLA by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 1.3 %

KLAC stock opened at $329.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.17 and a 200-day moving average of $344.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.16.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.