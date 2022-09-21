Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $562,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of KLA by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
KLA Trading Down 1.3 %
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.
KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
KLA Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.16.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.