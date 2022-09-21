Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 27,770 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after buying an additional 2,213,503 shares during the period. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after buying an additional 1,741,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 3.89.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,368 over the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.