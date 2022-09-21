Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 2.6 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

