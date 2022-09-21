Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $477.36 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002847 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $477.36 million and approximately $470,654.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

