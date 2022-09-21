Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.10. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.